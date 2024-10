videoDetails

DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Impact in Mumbai: Posters Send Strong Message

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 02:46 AM IST

As Maharashtra politics heats up, Yogi Adityanath has made an informal entry with posters across Mumbai. These posters, featuring Yogi’s image, have strong messages like “Bantenge to Katenge,” urging unity. What’s behind this sudden appearance, and how does it tie into the political landscape? Watch our report to find out more about the message these posters are sending in the heart of Mumbai.