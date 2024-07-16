Advertisement
DNA: Yogi vs Muslims on Muharram?

Sonam|Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 02:02 AM IST
Muslims Reaction on Yogi Muharram Warning: There are still a few days left for Muharram, but before that there is an uproar regarding its procession. The UP government has issued some strict rules regarding Muharram procession and Kanwar Yatra. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board is quite irritated with the rules made for Muharram. AIMPBL member Kamal Farooqui has accused the Yogi government of taking decisions against Muslims. He says that Yogi government wants to stop the Muharram procession.

