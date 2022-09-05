Do you know who is the real owner of Qutub Minar? | Zee English News

The construction of the Qutub Minar was started by Qitub-ud-Din Aibak, but he only constructed the basement. The construction of the tower was later taken over by his successor Iltutmish who constructed three more stories. The last two storeys were completed Firoz Shah Tuglak. The different architectural styles from the time of Aibak to Tuglak are clearly visible in the Qutub Minar.

Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

