Documents on Sengol dispute revealed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Targeting the Congress, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that now the Congress has committed another shameful insult. The Thiruvaduthurai Adhinam, a holy Shaivite monastery, spoke about the importance of Sengol at the time of Kgo India's independence. Congress is telling the history of Adhinam a liar!

