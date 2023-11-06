trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684671
Does the country want development or caste?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 03:18 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in MP's election rally today, "The word tribal does not suit the Congress. She is only misleading the tribals.'' Yesterday he had said that there is only one caste, poverty. On PM's statement on poverty, yesterday Rahul Gandhi had said that the PM says that there is only one caste, poverty. By saying this, he criticized Dalits and insulted the tribal
