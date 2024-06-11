Advertisement
'Dominance' shown in cabinet distribution!

|Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 07:14 AM IST
Modi 3.0 Cabinet Update: The first cabinet meeting was held after Narendra Modi took oath as PM for the third time. At the same time, the departments of the ministers were divided. Let us tell you that, along with Modi, senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah also took oath as cabinet ministers. At the same time, news is coming from sources that as soon as the cabinet was divided, PM Modi has given strict instructions to his ministers.

