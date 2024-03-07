NewsVideos
videoDetails

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will compete in America's general elections

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Follow Us
America President Election 2024: Big news is coming regarding the presidential election in America. The selection of candidatures by parties is currently going on for the elections to be held in November this year. Meanwhile, in the contest between Trump and Nikki Haley in the Republican Party, Trump has got a huge lead. After which Nikki Haley has withdrawn her name from the presidential candidacy. In such a situation, former President Donald Trump is left the only candidate from the Republican Party. After which it has become clear that in the fight for the White House in November, there will be a direct contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

All Videos

Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Picture of Rameshwaram Cafe Bomb Blast accused surfaced
Play Icon03:51
Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Picture of Rameshwaram Cafe Bomb Blast accused surfaced
Saudi Arabia's First Male Robot VIRAL VIDEO: Raises Questions About Interaction With Female Reporter
Play Icon00:07
Saudi Arabia's First Male Robot VIRAL VIDEO: Raises Questions About Interaction With Female Reporter
Greater Noida Fire: Massive fire breaks out in 16th Avenue of Gaur City-2
Play Icon01:27
Greater Noida Fire: Massive fire breaks out in 16th Avenue of Gaur City-2
9-Year-Old Girl's Murder Case: Puducherry LG Vows Maximum Punishment After Visiting Family
Play Icon00:19
 9-Year-Old Girl's Murder Case: Puducherry LG Vows Maximum Punishment After Visiting Family
PM Modi Jammu & Kashmir Visit: Jammu transformed into cantonment before Modi's visit
Play Icon03:38
PM Modi Jammu & Kashmir Visit: Jammu transformed into cantonment before Modi's visit

Trending Videos

Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Picture of Rameshwaram Cafe Bomb Blast accused surfaced
play icon3:51
Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Picture of Rameshwaram Cafe Bomb Blast accused surfaced
Saudi Arabia's First Male Robot VIRAL VIDEO: Raises Questions About Interaction With Female Reporter
play icon0:7
Saudi Arabia's First Male Robot VIRAL VIDEO: Raises Questions About Interaction With Female Reporter
Greater Noida Fire: Massive fire breaks out in 16th Avenue of Gaur City-2
play icon1:27
Greater Noida Fire: Massive fire breaks out in 16th Avenue of Gaur City-2
9-Year-Old Girl's Murder Case: Puducherry LG Vows Maximum Punishment After Visiting Family
play icon0:19
9-Year-Old Girl's Murder Case: Puducherry LG Vows Maximum Punishment After Visiting Family
PM Modi Jammu & Kashmir Visit: Jammu transformed into cantonment before Modi's visit
play icon3:38
PM Modi Jammu & Kashmir Visit: Jammu transformed into cantonment before Modi's visit