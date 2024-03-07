videoDetails

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will compete in America's general elections

| Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

America President Election 2024: Big news is coming regarding the presidential election in America. The selection of candidatures by parties is currently going on for the elections to be held in November this year. Meanwhile, in the contest between Trump and Nikki Haley in the Republican Party, Trump has got a huge lead. After which Nikki Haley has withdrawn her name from the presidential candidacy. In such a situation, former President Donald Trump is left the only candidate from the Republican Party. After which it has become clear that in the fight for the White House in November, there will be a direct contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.