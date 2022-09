Dr. O.P. Sharma explains how hypertension can harm your heart.

There are different types of hypertensions for which you must consult your doctor. If not consulted in time, it can have adverse effects on your health.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

There are different types of hypertensions for which you must consult your doctor. If not consulted in time, it can have adverse effects on your health.