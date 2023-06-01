NewsVideos
videoDetails

Dr. Subhash Chandra comments on Essel Group's debt situation

Zee Media Bureau|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
Subhash Chandra Exclusive: Zee had an exclusive conversation with Subhash Chandra, Chairman, Essel Group. During this conversation, Dr. Subhash Chandra was asked a question about the current debt status of Essel Group, to which he answered candidly. Watch the exclusive interview of Subhash Chandra on Zee News.

All Videos

Dr. Subhash Chandra comments on question over his net worth
9:26
Dr. Subhash Chandra comments on question over his net worth
Ravi Shankar Prasad gives befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi during BJP's Press Conference
12:43
Ravi Shankar Prasad gives befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi during BJP's Press Conference
Essel Group's Chairman Subhash Chandra makes big statement during special conversation with Zee News
5:9
Essel Group's Chairman Subhash Chandra makes big statement during special conversation with Zee News
President Draupadi Murmu presents Shaurya Chakra to Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh
1:53
President Draupadi Murmu presents Shaurya Chakra to Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh
PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal
0:50
PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal

Trending Videos

9:26
Dr. Subhash Chandra comments on question over his net worth
12:43
Ravi Shankar Prasad gives befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi during BJP's Press Conference
5:9
Essel Group's Chairman Subhash Chandra makes big statement during special conversation with Zee News
1:53
President Draupadi Murmu presents Shaurya Chakra to Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh
0:50
PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal
subhash chandra exclusive,subhash chandra exclusive interview,subhash chandra bhattarai latest interview,subhash chandra bhattarai zee news,subhash chandra bhattarai interview,subhash chandra zee news,subhash chandra bhattarai latest video,subhash chandra essel group,subhash chandra essel group debt,subhash chandra on essel group debt,essel group debt,essel group debt zee news,essel group debt subhash chandra,Essel group chairman,essel group chairman interview,