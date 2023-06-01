NewsVideos
Dr. Subhash Chandra comments on question over his net worth

Zee Media Bureau|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
Essel group chairman Dr Subhash Chandra interview: On Zee-Sony merger, Dr. Subhash Chandra said, I have no major contribution in Zee Entertainment-Sony merger. It will not be right for me to say anything on Zee Entertainment-Sony. For this the CEO of the company will be able to tell much better. As far as I know, the Zee Entertainment-Sony merger is expected to be completed soon..

