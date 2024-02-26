trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725255
Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi On the Unique Collaboration Between Two Experienced Leaders Above 50 Years In UP Alliance

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
BJP MP Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi remarks on the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the unique collaboration between two experienced leaders, both above 50 years of age.

