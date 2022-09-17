NewsVideos

Dr. Vineet Kumar Surana explains what is silent heart disease

People should be aware that diabetes patients can be silent carriers of heart-diseases

|Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 02:31 PM IST

Heart-Care,