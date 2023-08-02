trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643561
Dushyant Chautala makes huge remark on Nuh Violence

Aug 02, 2023
Dushyant Chautala on Haryana Nuh Violence: Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has given a big statement on the violence that took place during the Brijmandal Yatra in Nuh, Haryana and said that the organizers were not given complete information about the procession. Along with this, he told that the situation is normal now and there has been no violence in the last 12 hours.

