Dwarka Expressway: After CAG Report Storm Nitin Gadkari Shares Glimpses Of 'Engineering Marvel'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted a video showing glimpses of the Dwarka Expressway, the country's first elevated highway. The expressway is scheduled to be operational in December 2023.
