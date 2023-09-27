trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667684
EAM Jaishankar reacts to increasing Chinese naval presence and activity in Indian Ocean

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar reacted on the increasing naval presence of the Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean. "Last 20 -25 years, there has been a steady increase in the Chinese naval presence and activity in the Indian Ocean. When you have a very much bigger navy, that navy is going to be visible in terms of its deployment somewhere. In our own case, we have seen Chinese port activity, building, you mentioned Gwadar, Hambantota. We obviously do watch many of them very carefully for any security implications. From an Indian point of view, it’s very reasonable for us to prepare for a far greater Chinese presence than we have seen before,” said Jaishankar.
