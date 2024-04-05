Advertisement
Earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba late night

|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Earthquake tremors were felt in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba late night. Its intensity has been recorded at 5.3 on Richter scale. These tremors were felt at around 9.30 pm. After which people came out of their homes in Manali and surrounding areas.

