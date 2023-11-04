trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684084
Earthquake in Delhi NCR: What is the danger of earthquake in Delhi-NCR?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Delhi NCR Earthquake: Apart from Delhi-NCR, strong earthquake tremors have been felt in many states. 150 people have died and dozens of others have been injured due to the earthquake in Nepal. The intensity of the earthquake in Nepal was 6.4. The earthquake's tremors were so strong that people from North India to Delhi-NCR were in fear. Many buildings have collapsed due to Nepal earthquake and devastation is visible all around.
