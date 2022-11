Earthquake strikes with epicentre in Nepal, tremors felt across Delhi NCR

| Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital region on November 09 at around 1.57 am. The epicentre was in Nepal. An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale was felt whose epicentre, according to National Center for Seismology, was in Nepal.