Earthquake tremors felt at 2:30 pm late night in Jammu Kashmir

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:39 AM IST
Earthquake tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir at 2:30 pm. The tremors were felt 81KM away from Katra. Explain that the intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 4.3 on the Richter scale. Know in detail how much damage was done in this report.

