Earthquake tremors in Leh, magnitude 4.1 measured on Richter scale

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
There has been an earthquake in Leh-Ladakh once again. The intensity of the earthquake that occurred at 2 pm in Leh-Ladakh and at 3.50 pm in Katra of Jammu and Kashmir was 4.1.

