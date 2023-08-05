trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645202
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Earthquake tremors in North India, people came out of their homes

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR at around 9.34 pm on Saturday night. After feeling the tremors, people came out of their homes and reached to safer places. According to the initial information, the epicenter of the earthquake was Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir. Earthquake tremors were felt not only in areas around Delhi-NCR but also in some areas of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Chandrayaan-3 has reached...the world has seen the beauty of India
play icon13:39
Baat Pate Ki: Chandrayaan-3 has reached...the world has seen the beauty of India
Deshhit: 5 August New Kashmir's new destiny! Modi changed the fate of the valley
play icon30:48
Deshhit: 5 August New Kashmir's new destiny! Modi changed the fate of the valley
Violence erupted again in Manipur's Imphal, miscreants set houses and shops on fire
play icon3:3
Violence erupted again in Manipur's Imphal, miscreants set houses and shops on fire
Taal Thok Ke: Why is 'Owaisi' instigating on Gyanvapi?
play icon52:3
Taal Thok Ke: Why is 'Owaisi' instigating on Gyanvapi?
Big plan of terrorists on August 15, army killed a terrorist
play icon1:6
Big plan of terrorists on August 15, army killed a terrorist

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Chandrayaan-3 has reached...the world has seen the beauty of India
play icon13:39
Baat Pate Ki: Chandrayaan-3 has reached...the world has seen the beauty of India
Deshhit: 5 August New Kashmir's new destiny! Modi changed the fate of the valley
play icon30:48
Deshhit: 5 August New Kashmir's new destiny! Modi changed the fate of the valley
Violence erupted again in Manipur's Imphal, miscreants set houses and shops on fire
play icon3:3
Violence erupted again in Manipur's Imphal, miscreants set houses and shops on fire
Taal Thok Ke: Why is 'Owaisi' instigating on Gyanvapi?
play icon52:3
Taal Thok Ke: Why is 'Owaisi' instigating on Gyanvapi?
Big plan of terrorists on August 15, army killed a terrorist
play icon1:6
Big plan of terrorists on August 15, army killed a terrorist
Breaking News,Earthquake in Delhi,Earthquake Delhi NCR,earhquake in delhi,earthquake live in delhi ncr,Earthquake Delhi,earthquake tremors in delhi ncr,earthquake felt in delhi,earthquake today in delhi,Earthquake in Delhi today,Earthquake in India,earthquake tremors in delhi,earthquake tremors felt in delhi ncr,Earthquake in Pakistan,Earthquake news,Earthquake today,Earthquake,delhi earthquake news,delhi ncr earthquake news,Delhi Earthquake,