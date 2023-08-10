trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647227
EC appointment Bill to be introduced in Rajya Sabha today

Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Election Commissioner Appointment Bill: Bill on EC appointment to be introduced in Rajya Sabha today during Monsoon session of Parliament. Explain that the search committee will have the PM, the leader of the opposition and one minister.

Too Drunk To Drive Back Home? Italian Government Will Offer A Free Taxi Ride
play icon1:57
Too Drunk To Drive Back Home? Italian Government Will Offer A Free Taxi Ride
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on No Confidence Motion
play icon4:3
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge remark on No Confidence Motion
Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament amid ongoing discussion on No Confidence Motion,
play icon1:48
Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament amid ongoing discussion on No Confidence Motion,
What is ‘Havana Syndrome’? Indian Govt Plans To Investigate The Mysterious Illness
play icon1:46
What is ‘Havana Syndrome’? Indian Govt Plans To Investigate The Mysterious Illness
PMO Tweets on PM modi's address on No Confidence Motion
play icon2:46
PMO Tweets on PM modi's address on No Confidence Motion

