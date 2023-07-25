trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640209
EC issues non-bailable warrant to Pakistan former PM Imran Khan

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Imran Khan Arrest: Once again the sword of arrest is hanging over former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan. The Election Commission has issued a non-bailable warrant to Imran and the Islamabad Police has been ordered to arrest him.
Indian woman Anju who went to Pakistan from Rajasthan's Alwar to return to India soon
Indian woman Anju who went to Pakistan from Rajasthan's Alwar to return to India soon
Vishnu Jain comments on Gyanvapi ASI Survey
 Vishnu Jain comments on Gyanvapi ASI Survey
INDIA Alliance to hold meeting at Mallikarjun's Kharge house
 INDIA Alliance to hold meeting at Mallikarjun's Kharge house
Intezamia Committee to file appeal against Varanasi Court's order on Gyanvapi's ASI survey
 Intezamia Committee to file appeal against Varanasi Court's order on Gyanvapi's ASI survey
Jammu kashmir Breaking: Baramulla- 2 associates of terrorists arrested, huge amount of arms-ammunition found
Jammu kashmir Breaking: Baramulla- 2 associates of terrorists arrested, huge amount of arms-ammunition found
