ED Arrests Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Video Surfaces

Sonam|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 12:04 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Video: ED has arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The first video of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest has surfaced.

