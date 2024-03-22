Advertisement
ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after 10th summon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 08:30 AM IST
On Thursday night, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in Delhi liquor policy scam case. This arrest was made by ED after 10th summon. After the arrest, the question is who will become Kejriwal's successor after the arrest? Will Kejriwal resign?

