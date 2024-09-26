videoDetails

ED exposed China's big conspiracy against India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 05:04 PM IST

ED has exposed a big conspiracy of China against India. ED took major action against an online gaming app. For the first time, ED froze crypto accounts of Chinese citizens of online gaming app FIEWIN. ED froze crypto accounts worth around 25 crores. 400 crores has reached China from India through this gaming app, this was revealed in ED investigation, in which four Indian citizens were also recently arrested by ED. ED investigation had revealed that through this gapping in India, citizens of Chinese origin made a big dent in India and earned around 400 crores and this money reached China.