ED issues 8th summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
ED has issued 8th summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Liquor Scam Case. ED has called Kejriwal to appear on 4th March. The question arises Will Kejriwal appear before ED this time?

