ED notice to CM Hemant Soren

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 07:32 AM IST
ED has given notice to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning. Hemant Soren was asked to appear on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This is the sixth time that notice has been given for inquiry.
