ED Raid underway at Sanjay Singh house since 2.5 hours

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
ED Raids Sanjay Singh: Enforcement Directorate (ED) team raided the house of Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. This raid is being conducted at Sanjay Singh's Delhi residence for about 2 to 2.5 hours. A big update related to this has come out that Dinesh Arora has been arrested and he has become a government witness
