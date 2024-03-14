NewsVideos
ED Raids Multiple Locations In Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, Linked To Land-Grabbing Case Against Expelled TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Watch: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched raids at various sites in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, in connection with a land-grabbing case involving the arrested expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan. The operation signifies a significant development in the investigation, aiming to uncover potential financial irregularities and gather crucial evidence

