ED recovers 17 Crore from 5 trunks from businessman Aamir Khan | Zee English News

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who recovered over Rs 17 crore from the residence of a businessman in Kolkata, found 10 trunks on the spot.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who recovered over Rs 17 crore from the residence of a businessman in Kolkata, found 10 trunks on the spot.