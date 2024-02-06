trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718465
ED responded to AAP leader Atishi Marlena's allegations

|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
There is a tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party and the investigating agencies in Delhi. Atishi Marlena, a minister in Delhi's Kejriwal government, had raised questions on ED's action against Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. On which now ED has hit back.

