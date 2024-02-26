trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725073
ED Sends Seventh summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 09:52 AM IST
ED Sends Seventh summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The summon has been sent to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. Ahead of this, ED has sent about six summons to Kejriwal. Know in this report whether Kejriwal will appear before ED today or not?

