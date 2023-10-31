trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682306
ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
The ED summoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to Delhi excise policy. AAP supremo Kejriwal will be questioned on Nov 02 in connection with an ongoing probe into the case. Kejriwal was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in April this year.
