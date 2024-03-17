NewsVideos
ED Summons Kejriwal: 'Conspiracy to arrest Kejriwal...', says Atishi

|Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
ED Summons Kejriwal: ED has sent the 9th summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor scam case. After this, Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that ED has also sent summons to Arvind Kejriwal in a case related to Jal Board. In the Delhi Jal Board case, CM Arvind Kejriwal has to appear tomorrow i.e. on March 18 and in the Excise Policy case, the summon is on March 21. Regarding which Atishi has made a big allegation against ED.

