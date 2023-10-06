trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671462
ED summons many famous Bollywood personalities in Mahadev Betting App Case

|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 07:40 AM IST
Mahadev Betting App Case: ED has tightened its grip on many Bollywood stars in the Mahadev betting app case. Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma and Hina Khan have been called for questioning. Ranbir Kapoor has asked for 2 weeks' time.
Mumbai's Goregaon Building catches fire
play icon1:5
Mumbai's Goregaon Building catches fire
Neeraj Chopra receives warm welcome in India after winning gold medal in Asian Games
play icon0:54
Neeraj Chopra receives warm welcome in India after winning gold medal in Asian Games
ED summons Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor along with Hina Khan in Mahadev Betting App Case
play icon1:19
ED summons Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor along with Hina Khan in Mahadev Betting App Case
Watch TOP 100 news of the day | 6th october 2023
play icon10:14
Watch TOP 100 news of the day | 6th october 2023
Sikkim flood takes life of 18 till now
play icon1:3
Sikkim flood takes life of 18 till now

