videoDetails

ED takes big action against Atiq Ahmed, raids at 12 locations in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

Atiq Ahmad News: Mafia Atiq Ahmed's whistle is missing. Every moment now the danger of his life has started troubling him. On the way from Sabarmati to Prayagraj, he is being haunted by the fear that he will be killed. Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed has once again claimed that there is a threat to his life. On the other hand, ED raids on Atiq's close friends have also intensified.