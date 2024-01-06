trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706679
ED team attacked in West Bengal, ruckus during arrest in ration scam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
TMC leader Shankar Adhyay has been arrested. Let us tell you that this arrest took place in the ration scam. ED team has arrested him from Bangaon. Along with this, there was a huge uproar during the arrest. BJP leader Giriraj Singh attacked Mamata government and said that it seems as if there is Kim Jong's government in Bengal.

