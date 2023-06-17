NewsVideos
videoDetails

Effect of cyclone Biparjoy is being seen in Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 07:40 AM IST
After Gujarat, Biparjoy turned to Rajasthan. Today the effect of the storm can be seen in Rajasthan. It rained in many districts on Friday evening. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert.

All Videos

Amit Shah will visit Kutch today
play icon0:57
Amit Shah will visit Kutch today
DNA: Who burnt the minister's house in Manipur?
play icon9:26
DNA: Who burnt the minister's house in Manipur?
DNA: Coaching setters in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, ZERO in fire safety
play icon22:3
DNA: Coaching setters in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, ZERO in fire safety
DNA: India learned to fight the storm, IMD overshadowed by the natural disaster
play icon7:55
DNA: India learned to fight the storm, IMD overshadowed by the natural disaster
DNA: Why silent on Chamba who called 'Love Jihad' as love?
play icon16:45
DNA: Why silent on Chamba who called 'Love Jihad' as love?

Trending Videos

Amit Shah will visit Kutch today
play icon0:57
Amit Shah will visit Kutch today
DNA: Who burnt the minister's house in Manipur?
play icon9:26
DNA: Who burnt the minister's house in Manipur?
DNA: Coaching setters in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, ZERO in fire safety
play icon22:3
DNA: Coaching setters in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, ZERO in fire safety
DNA: India learned to fight the storm, IMD overshadowed by the natural disaster
play icon7:55
DNA: India learned to fight the storm, IMD overshadowed by the natural disaster
DNA: Why silent on Chamba who called 'Love Jihad' as love?
play icon16:45
DNA: Why silent on Chamba who called 'Love Jihad' as love?
Amit Shah,amit shah speech,amit shah news,Cyclone Biparjoy,Cyclone Biporjoy,Biporjoy Cyclone LIVE,biparjoy cyclone,cyclone in arabian sea,Cyclone In Gujarat,cyclone biparjoy landfall,cyclone biparjoy route,biporjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy live,cyclone biparjoy 2023,cyclone biparjoy news,cyclone biparjoy update,cyclone biporjoy news,cyclone biparjoy alert,biparjoy cyclone live updates,Zee News live,