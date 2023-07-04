trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630849
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Eknath Shinde called a meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
The continuing infighting inside the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra is not taking the name of stopping and the controversy is increasing continuously. According to sources, Ajit Pawar faction can get big ministries.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Neither the terrorists will survive.. nor their master!
play icon48:57
Taal Thok Ke: Neither the terrorists will survive.. nor their master!
WhatsApp To Let Users Send High-Quality Videos On iOS Beta
play icon1:56
WhatsApp To Let Users Send High-Quality Videos On iOS Beta
Meta Launching Twitter Rival 'Threads' On July 6
play icon1:24
Meta Launching Twitter Rival 'Threads' On July 6
BJP played a big game before 2024!
play icon1:17
BJP played a big game before 2024!
Sawan 2023: Huge crowd of devotees gather in temples
play icon8:10
Sawan 2023: Huge crowd of devotees gather in temples
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Neither the terrorists will survive.. nor their master!
play icon48:57
Taal Thok Ke: Neither the terrorists will survive.. nor their master!
WhatsApp To Let Users Send High-Quality Videos On iOS Beta
play icon1:56
WhatsApp To Let Users Send High-Quality Videos On iOS Beta
Meta Launching Twitter Rival 'Threads' On July 6
play icon1:24
Meta Launching Twitter Rival 'Threads' On July 6
BJP played a big game before 2024!
play icon1:17
BJP played a big game before 2024!
Sawan 2023: Huge crowd of devotees gather in temples
play icon8:10
Sawan 2023: Huge crowd of devotees gather in temples
ajit pawar live,Ajit Pawar,Maharashtra political crisis,Maharashtra politics,Sharad Pawar,ajit pawar news,ajit pawar latest news,ajit pawar speech,ajit pawar ncp,ajit pawar deputy cm,ajit pawar today speech,sharad pawar on ajit pawar,ajit pawar live news,ajit pawar news live,deputy chief minister ajit pawar,ajit pawar joins maharashtra govt,maharashtra political crisis live,Ajit Pawar Maharashtra Political Crisis,dcm ajit pawar,Breaking News,