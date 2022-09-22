Eknath Shinde passes strong remarks on Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on September 21 addressed an event in Maharashtra Sadan, Delhi. He reiterated that Shiv Sena is Balasaheb’s party and not a private limited company.He said, “Even people were in disbelief that we previously formed a govt with NCP and Congress. Shiv Sena isn't a private limited company, it's Balasaheb's party. Nobody is master or servant. People go from opposition to ruling party but we gave up power.”“PM Modi and HM Amit Shah told me that despite all odds and lesser MLAs we gave our commitment to Nitish Kumar and made him Bihar CM. In Maharashtra too, they fulfilled their promise,” he added. Maharashtra CM