videoDetails

Election 2024: Whose side is Raja Bhaiya on in UP? Watch exclusive interview

Sonam | Updated: May 17, 2024, 11:10 PM IST

There is a big discussion on Raja Bhaiya in the politics of UP amidst the Lok Sabha elections. He is neither seen with the ruling party nor has opened his cards for the India alliance yet. Zee News reporter Vishal Raghuvanshi spoke to him on this issue. Watch this exclusive interview.