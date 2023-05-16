हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Election Commission asks Imran Khan to appear on May 23 in defamation case
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 16, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
The Election Commission has given a big order to Imran Khan in the defamation case. EC has asked former Pakistan PM Imran to appear before it on May 23.
×
All Videos
1:39
South Delhi's School Receives Threat Mail; Nothing Suspicious Found
10:51
Fourth day of Bageshwar Baba's Darbar at Naubatpur, Patna
5:34
Russia Vs Ukraine War Update: Russia's big claim on Ukraine attack
2:31
Shocking incident come to light from Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik
4:26
Know Congress's 1+3 formula for Karnataka CM
Trending Videos
1:39
South Delhi's School Receives Threat Mail; Nothing Suspicious Found
10:51
Fourth day of Bageshwar Baba's Darbar at Naubatpur, Patna
5:34
Russia Vs Ukraine War Update: Russia's big claim on Ukraine attack
2:31
Shocking incident come to light from Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik
4:26
Know Congress's 1+3 formula for Karnataka CM
Defamation case,ec on imran khan,election commission on imran khan,Imran Khan,imran khan news,imran khan latest,imran khan speech,imran khan arrest,imran khan today,imran khan live,imran khan latest news,Imran Khan PTI,imran khan arrested,imran khan today news,imran khan arrested news,imran khan speech today,imran khan arrest news,imran khan arrest orders,imran khan in court,imran khan pre arrest bail,PM Imran Khan,imran khan court appearance,