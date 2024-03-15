NewsVideos
videoDetails

Election Commission has released list of Electoral Bonds

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Follow Us
After the order of the Supreme Court, the details of Electoral Bonds have been released by the Election Commission. The Election Commission has uploaded the list of data received from SBI on its website. According to the information uploaded on the website of the Election Commission, three categories of electoral bonds have been purchased - Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore. However, based on this it is not clear which company has donated to which party.

All Videos

Petrol-Diesel Price drops after 22 months
Play Icon08:50
Petrol-Diesel Price drops after 22 months
Jairam Ramesh alleges BJP over Electoral Bond
Play Icon00:57
Jairam Ramesh alleges BJP over Electoral Bond
Nitish cabinet to hold meeting at 4 pm
Play Icon01:04
Nitish cabinet to hold meeting at 4 pm
Opposition leaders tweets on Mamata Banerjee Health
Play Icon21:54
Opposition leaders tweets on Mamata Banerjee Health
VIRAL VIDEO: Confrontation Over Car And Bike Collision In Lucknow Streets, With Police Presence
Play Icon00:50
 VIRAL VIDEO: Confrontation Over Car And Bike Collision In Lucknow Streets, With Police Presence

Trending Videos

Petrol-Diesel Price drops after 22 months
play icon8:50
Petrol-Diesel Price drops after 22 months
Jairam Ramesh alleges BJP over Electoral Bond
play icon0:57
Jairam Ramesh alleges BJP over Electoral Bond
Nitish cabinet to hold meeting at 4 pm
play icon1:4
Nitish cabinet to hold meeting at 4 pm
Opposition leaders tweets on Mamata Banerjee Health
play icon21:54
Opposition leaders tweets on Mamata Banerjee Health
VIRAL VIDEO: Confrontation Over Car And Bike Collision In Lucknow Streets, With Police Presence
play icon0:50
VIRAL VIDEO: Confrontation Over Car And Bike Collision In Lucknow Streets, With Police Presence