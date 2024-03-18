NewsVideos
Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states

|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Election Commission Action: Big action of the Election Commission before the Lok Sabha elections. Let us tell you that before the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India has taken a big action. The Election Commission has issued orders for removal of Home Secretary in six states Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

