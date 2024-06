videoDetails

Election Results 2024: First photo from the I.N.D.I.A coalition meeting

| Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 04:42 PM IST

I.N.D.I.A Alliance Meeting Update: The I.N.D.I.A Alliance meeting has started in Delhi. Leaders of many opposition parties are present in the meeting being held at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, Arvind Kejriwal are also present in the meeting.