Election Results Update: Nayab Saini's big claim before the results

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 08:00 AM IST

Counting of votes for 90 seats will take place today in Haryana elections after which it will be clear whether BJP will score a hat-trick and form the government in the state or Congress will return to power. Experts are also keeping an eye on the alliance. Before the counting of votes, Nayab Singh Saini has made a big claim. Watch Nayab Singh Saini's interview