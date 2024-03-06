NewsVideos
videoDetails

Electoral Bonds Details: Will comply, SBI tells SC, but need time until June 30

|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Follow Us
Electoral Bonds Details: There is an uproar regarding electoral bonds. Congress alleges that State Bank of India has asked for the date of June 30 so that everything remains hidden till the elections are over. In fact, on February 15, the Supreme Court had given a major decision on election donations. Terming the Electoral Bonds as unconstitutional, the Supreme Court had canceled the scheme and had asked the State Bank to give the information about all the bonds to the Election Commission by 6th March and upload the complete details on the EC website by 13th March. But before the deadline ends, State Bank of India has sought more time till June 30 to provide information from the Supreme Court. State Bank of India has said in its application to the Supreme Court that 25 days was very less to collect information about 22 thousand 217 bonds, hence four months' time should be given.

All Videos

Underwater Metro Kolkata Inauguration: India to get its 1st under-river metro station in Kolkata today
Play Icon06:03
Underwater Metro Kolkata Inauguration: India to get its 1st under-river metro station in Kolkata today
Delhi Police Seizes SUV For Reckless Driving and Stunts In Rajouri Garden
Play Icon00:32
Delhi Police Seizes SUV For Reckless Driving and Stunts In Rajouri Garden
Students Experience India's First Underwater Metro Train In Kolkata
Play Icon00:48
 Students Experience India's First Underwater Metro Train In Kolkata
News 50: Heavy Security Deployed at Delhi Borders
Play Icon05:09
News 50: Heavy Security Deployed at Delhi Borders
Rajnath Singh gives strong message to China
Play Icon07:50
Rajnath Singh gives strong message to China

Trending Videos

Underwater Metro Kolkata Inauguration: India to get its 1st under-river metro station in Kolkata today
play icon6:3
Underwater Metro Kolkata Inauguration: India to get its 1st under-river metro station in Kolkata today
Delhi Police Seizes SUV For Reckless Driving and Stunts In Rajouri Garden
play icon0:32
Delhi Police Seizes SUV For Reckless Driving and Stunts In Rajouri Garden
Students Experience India's First Underwater Metro Train In Kolkata
play icon0:48
Students Experience India's First Underwater Metro Train In Kolkata
News 50: Heavy Security Deployed at Delhi Borders
play icon5:9
News 50: Heavy Security Deployed at Delhi Borders
Rajnath Singh gives strong message to China
play icon7:50
Rajnath Singh gives strong message to China