Electoral Bonds Details: Will comply, SBI tells SC, but need time until June 30

| Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

Electoral Bonds Details: There is an uproar regarding electoral bonds. Congress alleges that State Bank of India has asked for the date of June 30 so that everything remains hidden till the elections are over. In fact, on February 15, the Supreme Court had given a major decision on election donations. Terming the Electoral Bonds as unconstitutional, the Supreme Court had canceled the scheme and had asked the State Bank to give the information about all the bonds to the Election Commission by 6th March and upload the complete details on the EC website by 13th March. But before the deadline ends, State Bank of India has sought more time till June 30 to provide information from the Supreme Court. State Bank of India has said in its application to the Supreme Court that 25 days was very less to collect information about 22 thousand 217 bonds, hence four months' time should be given.