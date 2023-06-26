NewsVideos
Electricity may become costlier by 10% in Delhi

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Delhi Electricity Rate Hike: Big news has been received from Delhi. Electricity can cost up to 10 percent in Delhi. This decision has been taken after the approval of DERC to BSES. On the other hand, the Kejriwal government says that it will not affect those with 0 bills.

