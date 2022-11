Elon Musk fires entire Twitter board to become sole director

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 09:42 PM IST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk closed the USD 44 billion Twitter acquisition deal and took control of Twitter on Monday. After the takeover Musk wasted no time in firing the top leaders including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. He also fired the entire board of the microblogging platform and is now the sole director of Twitter